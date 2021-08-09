Rosenblatt Securities Trims Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price to $8.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $192.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

