Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

