Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 9,429 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 103,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,641. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

