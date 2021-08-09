Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 423,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.91. 115,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

