Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 425

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.