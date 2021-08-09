Rotork’s (RTOXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.