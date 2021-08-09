Rotten (ROT) Achieves Market Cap of $269,451.87

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $269,451.87 and approximately $4,598.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00810837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,217,331 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.