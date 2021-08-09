Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$32.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a research note on Thursday.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Information Services has a one year low of C$17.20 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.