Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$17.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MODVF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

