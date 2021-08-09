Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $325.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $274.08 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

