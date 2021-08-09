Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

