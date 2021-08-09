Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.22% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

