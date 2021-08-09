Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $5,646,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

FDRR opened at $42.89 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40.

