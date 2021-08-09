Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,001.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $51.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.