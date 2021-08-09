Royal Bank of Canada Increases BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.61 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

