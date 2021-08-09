Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

