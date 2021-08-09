Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 872.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period.

BATS TAIL opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82.

