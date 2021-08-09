Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $70.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

