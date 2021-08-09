Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.