Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$59.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.17%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.