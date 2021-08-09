Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.

IAG opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

