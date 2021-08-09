Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,844 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



