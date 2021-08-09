Royal Bank of Canada Trims Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price to $8.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 128,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

