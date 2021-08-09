Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.13.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,609. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

