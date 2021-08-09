Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

RUSMF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

