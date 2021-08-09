S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. S&T has a 12-month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 12-month high of €25.46 ($29.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.