Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Safehold worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

