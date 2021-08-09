Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were up 5% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 1,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 677,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Specifically, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

