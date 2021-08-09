Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.