Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.15 ($35.47).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €32.58 ($38.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

