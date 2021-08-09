Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Roth CH Acquisition II accounts for about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Roth CH Acquisition II worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCC opened at $9.49 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Roth CH Acquisition II Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.