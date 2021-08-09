Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

