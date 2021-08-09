Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $590.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

