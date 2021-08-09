Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

