Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.