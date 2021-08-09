Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of SANM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
