Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,319 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

WY opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

