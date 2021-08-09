Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $56.63 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,099 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $56,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

