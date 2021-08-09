Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

