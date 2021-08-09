Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.71.

SRPT stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

