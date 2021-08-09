Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

