Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.15. 21,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,185. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

