Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

DIS stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

