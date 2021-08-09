Sarwjit Sambhi Sells 38,305 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

SMP stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 553.80. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

