Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $8,456.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00135081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.90 or 1.00388553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00770734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

