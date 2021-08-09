Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 24,660 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

