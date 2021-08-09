Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 17,459 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

