Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 10.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79.

