Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.97. 35,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

