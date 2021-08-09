Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.