Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 2.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

